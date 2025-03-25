CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Forget 88 miles per hour as the future, how about 198?

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) announced that its Indy Autonomous Challenge Maserati MC20 shattered records for autonomous driving on March 3.

The driverless Maserati blazed down the Space Florida Launch and Landing Facility runway at 197.7 miles per hour to set the speed record. The Maserati was controlled by AI driver software without any problems.

Held at the iconic NASA Space Shuttle runway in Cape Canaveral, the Indy Autonomous Challenge tested the limits of autonomous technology through high-speed racing.

The MC20's 630 horsepower V6 Nettuno engine was highlighted as delivering 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.88 seconds and a top speed of over 326 km an hour. It was also noted that the autonomous car benefits from the Maserati Twin Combustion technology, the innovative combustion system built entirely in-house at Maserati and evolved from the pre-chamber technology used on Formula 1 powertrains.

Maserati became part of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group in 2021. Maserati was previously owned by FCA, which acquired it in 1993.

Looking to the economy, the Conference Board’s measure of March consumer confidence sank to 92.9 from 100.1 in February, below the forecast of 94.2.

The Expectations Index slid 9.6 points to 65.2, the lowest level in 12 years and well below the 80 threshold that usually indicates a recession ahead. The Present Situation Index dipped to 134.5 vs. 136.5 prior.

Stephanie Guichard, senior economist at the Conference Board, says consumer “optimism about future income -- which had held up quite strongly in the past few months -- largely vanished, suggesting worries about the economy and labor market have started to spread into consumers' assessments of their personal situations."

Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Tombs says; "The Conference Board’s survey echoes the UMich survey in suggesting the new administration’s plans for tariffs and spending cuts are going down like a lead balloon with households."

"The headline confidence index now is 17 points lower than in October, just before the elections, and a massive 32 points lower than in March 2017, two months into Mr. Trump's first presidential term," he said. The drop in confidence is weighing on auto and home purchase plans; plans to purchase a major household appliance are holding up well for now only because households are front-running tariffs."

Tombs added that "median one-year ahead inflation expectations rose to 5.1%, from 4.8% in February, and now are well above their 2000-to-19 average, 4.3%."

But there may be a silver lining on prices.

"The Fed ... remains more focused on medium-term inflation expectations, which are not covered in this report," he said. "What’s more, we continue to expect a weakening labor market to reduce services inflation, keeping core PCE inflation anchored near 3% this year in most plausible scenarios for tariffs."

Among active stocks, BofA Securities upgraded Cloudflare (NET) two notches to Buy from Underperform, raising the price target to $160 from $60, citing improving fundamentals.

Analyst Madeline Brooks said: "The company offers a differentiated approach to AI, and we place a high probability on Cloudflare becoming the leader in AI-as-a-Service, which we expect will be the AI consumption method of choice for Enterprises."

Mobileye (MBLY) is drawing buyers after Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) said it is working with the automated driving assistance software company to enhance driver assistance in future vehicles.

The German automaker is working with Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) (OTCPK:VLEEF) and Mobileye (MBLY) to upgrade the advanced driver assistance systems up to Level 2+ in its upcoming vehicle portfolio based on the MQB platform.

And KB Home (KBH) slumped after the homebuilder's Q1 earnings fell short of expectations and the company trimmed its 2025 guidance as affordability concerns and macroeconomic uncertainties weighed on demand.

The company's guidance for FY 2025 includes housing revenue of $6.6 billion to $7.00 billion vs. the prior outlook of $7 billion $7.5 billion and the Visible Alpha consensus of $7.03 billion. Average selling price is expected to be $480,000-$495,000 vs. its prior range of $488,000-$498,000 and the Visible Alpha estimate of $490,600.

In other news of note, Massachusetts is going after Robinhood (HOOD) over its decision to expand its trading offerings to prediction markets.

The brokerage recently teamed up with Kalshi to offer event contracts after testing the waters in the 2024 presidential election and a similar push for Super Bowl LIX. While the new prediction hub on Robinhood is focused on things like the NCAA March Madness tournament, there are plans to eventually expand into economic events such as corporate earnings and Fed rates, which are already offered on Kalshi's website.

Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin said: "This is just another gimmick from a company that's very good at gimmicks to lure investors away from sound investing," adding that Robinhood was "linking a gambling event on a popular sports event that's especially popular to young people to a brokerage account."

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Vanguard has become the latest to slash its U.S. economic growth forecast for 2025, citing ongoing uncertainty surrounding issues such as tariffs, immigration policies and other key policy decisions.

Vanguard, one of the world's largest exchange-traded fund providers, now sees U.S. economic growth of 1.7% in 2025, down from 2.1%. Moreover, the firm also raised its inflation forecast.

“The core rate of inflation, which excludes food and energy prices due to their volatility, to register about 2.7% this year, up from our previous forecast of 2.5%, based on the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index,” Vanguard said.