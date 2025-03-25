Baby Bonds, Preferreds, And Helping Investors Afford Retirement

HAKINMHAN

Samuel's preferred share selections (7:30). Scott's picks for preferreds and baby bonds (22:20). Are there risks involved with higher yield? (31:20)

Transcript

Daniel Snyder: Hey, everyone, welcome to this incredible session we're about to have that I'm extremely excited about because I think we're going to focus more about risk on the forefront and different ways to manage risk within the portfolio through this fixed income strategies.

So we are joined here by Samuel Smith and Scott Kaufman. You may know them from High Yield Investor and High Dividend Opportunities, very popular investing group services here on Seeking Alpha.

Gentlemen, thank you for joining me today.

Samuel Smith: Great to be here.

Scott Kaufmann: Thanks for having us.

DS: So we're going to jump into a conversation about preferred shares and baby bonds. But I think first to lay the land for people that may not be really focused in these areas, Samuel, maybe you first.

Would you mind walking us through A, the history of preferred shares; and B, why they might be compelling for investors?

SS: Well, the real idea behind preferred shares is from the issuer perspective, they can give you equity type risk as an issuer. So for the company, there's not the contractual obligation that, say, debt would have, and also credit agencies typically look at that a little more favorably than straight up issuing debt. So there's that lower-risk aspect, but at the same time, it's often cheaper than issuing common equity. So it's a popular source of raising capital for companies.

On the investor side, depending on your goals, if your goal is to invest in as high a yield as possible with as low a risk as possible, you can get a best of both worlds type situation because preferred shares, because they don't have the contractual protections that debt has or bonds have, they tend to yield a bit higher.

So you do get that higher yield, but at the same time, they're above the common equity in the capital stack. And so you get that as it is in the name, the preferred return that's typically paid out entirely in a dividend. So as an income investor, you have a much more secure income and often a higher yield depending on the security than you would from the common equity. But at the same time, you still have pretty low risk because it is senior in the capital stack.

DS: You mentioned the common equity side, which is where a lot of the media likes to focus, investors talk about common equity all the time.

Why do you think there's not as much of a focus on the preferred angle?

SS: Well, one is that it's just smaller. There's a lot less and there are a lot fewer preferred issuances out there than there are common stocks. So that's one big reason why it's just not as common, not quite as liquid and not as heavily covered.

Two, people like to tend to favor maximizing total returns and common equities do have that growth component, whereas preferreds do not. And so there is much greater upside with the common equity.

And then third, I would say there's the inflation piece that, if you're investing for retirement and you're bringing in an income, it is important to have some kind of growth to your income stream to offset the corrosive impacts of inflation.

Now, obviously, by getting a higher yield, you can simply reinvest some of your yield. You don't have to live off of all of that, and that can help offset the inflationary aspects. But there is the lack of dividend growth with preferreds that many don't prefer.

And so I think the biggest reason is really the first one, just as a smaller sector. So there's less to cover, less publicity, but there are other reasons that I shared.

DS: Well said. Scott, I want to jump over to you about baby bonds. Some people may not be familiar with the terminology and what that exactly is. Would you mind just taking a second to break it down?

SK: Sure. So a traditional bond, we all recognize readily as the larger issuances from companies typically have a par 1,000, and they're harder to trade. When you buy a traditional bond, you have to pay the accrued interest to the seller. There's additional fees. And a lot of times they operate on their own market.

So sometimes the stock exchange can be open, but if banks are closed, then the bond market is closed. When it comes to baby bonds, these are much more approachable because they trade on exchanges with standard tickers. They have a par 25 value, which puts them at a similar par value to most preferred securities that are out there, but they still have the protections of being higher in the capital stack than preferred equity or common equity.

So if an issuer of a baby bond doesn't pay the interest on that baby bond, they go into default, just like with a traditional bond. So these largely are typically more bite-sized bonds, allowing you to get more debt exposure with less upfront capital, allowing you to have some more diversity as well. They are typically still more illiquid.

So as you climb up the capital stack of a company, the liquidity, the amount of shares traded reduces. So the common equity often you can see, millions of shares traded in a day, you go into the preferred equity, you might get into hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands, you get to baby bonds, and you're in the thousands to hundreds.

So there is a greater level of patience that's needed. My main focus whenever I'm buying a baby bond or talking about a baby bond is I'm going to buy it, I'm going to hold it till it matures because as long as the company is alive, it's going to be paying my interest in handling its maturity.

So these are not really trading instruments, they are really a buy and hold type of investment where you buy it and you hold it for that income and then of course any capital gains if you buy it at a discount. The other major factors with baby bonds are that typically they are shorter maturities.

So for most baby bonds, they're going to be issued and mature within the next five years or so. There are exceptions to that rule, of course, but traditional bonds usually have a longer maturity and are larger issuances. Baby bonds will typically be in the 20 million to less than 100 million in volume, where traditional bonds will see larger amounts moved, which is part of the benefit of having that larger par value.

So they really give an easy way to access the bond market with less capital upfront and less of the confusing additional exchange or fees that you have to worry about.

DS: In regards to baby bonds, though, we're talking about yield versus risk, right? Where does that kind of fall on that spectrum? Because obviously investors are looking for the highest amount of yield, but we also don't want to take the most risk.

SK: Right. And the nice thing with baby bonds is they're one step lower in risk than a preferred security. So a preferred securities dividend will be paid so long as a common dividend is being paid. And a baby bonds interest has to be paid or the company goes under.

So in times of greater risk or volatility, these companies will suspend preferred share dividends, or they'll cut common dividends down to 0, but baby bonds will continue to get paid. So they are, in many regards, lower risk than the others because they're higher in that capital stack, but typically then the yield is not going to be as high.

So you're sacrificing some level of yield for a greater degree of safety. Also, a lot of times, bonds are issued to smaller firms. So because of that smaller size, the yield can be higher simply because this firm is smaller. We see a lot of like business development companies, for example, paying higher yields on their baby bonds than you would see on a traditional bond elsewhere because of that.

DS: All right, Samuel, I'm going to get out of the way. We got to get out of the way of the history and these asset classes. People want to know what you're looking at right now, what you're choosing in regards to preferred shares that you're like, this is it.

SS: Yeah, and I'm quite selective with the Preferreds that I would invest in or suggest to my investment group members. Because as Scott here mentioned, there is the aspect where there's not a contractual guarantee that it will be repaid.

And so when I invest in preferred shares, I typically would make sure that the actual company itself is quality because it can be tempting to say, “Well, I'm going to invest in a weaker company to get a higher yield. But I think that way, you're getting really the worst of both worlds, it's better to invest in a quality underlying company’s preferred, and get maybe a slightly lower than you would otherwise, because you're still going to get a good yield.

So with that in mind, one that I like a lot right now is the Gladstone Land Corporation Preferreds (NASDAQ:LAND) (NASDAQ:LANDO) (NASDAQ:LANDM) (NASDAQ:LANDP). There are two series here, and they're effectively the same. The only difference is that they are two separate issuances. So just check whichever one's stock price is lower at the moment.

That's the one I would buy because they have the same coupon of 6% on a par 25 value, but they trade at a big discount to that right now and currently yield near 7.5% each. So you're getting a 7.5% fixed rate yield on costs.

And another important thing to note is that they're cumulative. And Scott pointed out that preferreds have to be paid as long as the common dividends being paid. But if the common dividend gets eliminated, then the company may also choose to suspend the preferred yield. But with the cumulative, it's an important thing, because that means that any skipped dividend payments that they have on the preferred, those add up, those accumulate over time.

And so that if they ever in the future want to give any kind of return to the common shareholder, they first would have to make whole all of those accumulated unpaid dividends to the preferred shareholders. And that's a big thing with Gladstone Land Corporation Preferreds, because if the management of the company, they own a lot of the common stock.

And they are a REIT, which means that they are obligated to pay out at least 90% of taxable income as dividends to maintain their REIT status.

Because the insiders have a large stake in the common shares, that gives them a huge incentive to pay out these preferred dividends and to make them hold. So they can also get a return as the common shareholders. So that's a big alignment of interest here that helps protect the shareholders of these preferreds in terms of the dividends. They are both after their call date.

So at any time management can call them and redeem that PAR, but because they trade a pretty big discount to par, if that would happen, it’d be great for shareholders because you get that instant significant upside, about 10% upside immediately from these. And so, actually, sorry, my bad 20% upside. But on top of that, you get that nice yield in the meantime that is unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Now, there are other reasons to really like this issuance in particular. First of all, they do have a lot of depreciation on their assets. And so you do get tax advantage income.

If you hold this outside of retirement account, there's a decent bit of it that will be classified as return of capital. Another thing is that these are monthly pay. Now that all three doesn't really matter in the big scheme of things in terms of the return you're going to get or the overall income you get.

But a lot of retirees who tend to favor preferreds like this, that is nice you get that monthly income stream that often aligns more closely with your expense frequencies.

Additionally, management is currently repurchasing the preferred shares. They bought back a good bit this past quarter because they do trade at a significant discount to their par value. And so management sees, “Hey, we're paying. We can reduce our outstanding obligations on these preferreds. And since they're well aligned as common shareholders, it behooves them to pay off to get rid of these preferreds.

And so they're buying them back in the open market. So that indicates that management thinks that these are a good deal, which means that it's probably a good deal for us, too. And it means that the safety of the preferred dividends are increasing over time because the number of shares, preferred shares outstanding, are decreasing as management buys them back.

Other reasons to really like it is that you get roughly 2.6x NAV coverage of the preferreds. And so there's a lot of margin of safety that even if the company were to go through hard times and its NAV were to decline or were to somehow have gone to default or something, if you were to sell off the properties and get even close to NAV or even at a meaningful discount, there's a good chance that preferred shareholders would be made whole under current conditions.

There's an over 2x coverage ratio of the preferred dividends and that's only increasing as they buy back preferred shares. So again, very low payout ratio.

Like I mentioned, there's 20%, 25% upside to par in the event that interest rates were to decline. The share value could go up, so you get that upside alongside the attractive income yield, or if management were to somehow decide to call the shares, you have that upside as well.

They also have very well laddered debt and lease maturities and so that further mitigates the risk. They are not facing some massive refinance risk that could cause financial distress or a huge amount of lease maturities that some have held these vacant farms and their cash flow plummets.

And last but not least, it's a very resilient asset class. As the name implies, it's a land company. They own almost entirely farmland, a very well diversified portfolio. I encourage you to check out their investor presentation on their website if you want to learn more about the details of that farm portfolio. But regardless, needless to say it's well diversified.

Farmland has proven to be very defensive asset class, very resilient through all sorts of economic environments, a good inflation hedge over time, and very low volatility.

So again, that factors into the NAV coverage ratio, the dividend coverage ratio, the long-term durability of it. And so effectively you're getting preferred - out of 7.5% preferred return on a well-diversified portfolio of U.S. farmland, while you're getting a 7.5% yield along with about 25% upside with professional management that is very well aligned with you.

I don't know about you, but I think that's a very, very compelling opportunity right now, especially compared to U.S. treasuries, which yields just a little bit. There's basically almost a 300 basis point spread that you're getting here with where the 10-year treasury currently is. And so I think, again, it's a very compelling opportunity for income investors, especially on a risk-adjusted basis.

DS: So we've got this REIT with insider ownership, which we obviously love, but some people may not like REITs.

This next choice that you brought for us today, what is this one?

SS: Okay, so this one is a common stock. It's actually a unit in a partnership. It's called Brookfield Renewable Partners. And so this one is a good one for investors who like a high yield, but also like some strong distribution growth.

So it is a little bit riskier than a preferred in the sense that it is common. And to be clear, Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (NYSE:BEPC) also has preferred units that are attractive, but I don't think they're quite as attractive as the Gladstone Land, just because they yield a little bit less right now.

But Brookfield Renewable Partners is a great company. It has a BBB+ credit rating, which is the highest in the renewable yield co-sector. In fact, most of its peers are not even investment-grade rated.

So a BBB+ implies that the bond market and the credit agencies have a lot of confidence in the company's financial strength. And part of that's due to the fact that it's backed by the world's leading infrastructure investor, Brookfield and Brookfield Asset Management. They are the number two alternative asset manager in terms of size just behind Blackstone (BX), but they have an incredible track record of dealing with infrastructure-type investments.

And this is a diversified portfolio of renewable themed infrastructure. As such it has a durable defensive business model. Its largest section is a hydro power, which is really hard to find in a lot of other publicly traded entities which almost 50% of the portfolio's cashflow comes from hydro power assets that are well diversified.

These assets are actually perpetual in nature and like a lot of other renewable assets, so that means they're more like real estate in that they actually appreciate over time. And as a result, they get nice re-contracting bumps as well.

In fact, right now, BEP is enjoying a lot of that on their re-contractings. And also, management’s even been able to do up-financings because as the value of the property, the asset appreciates over say, a 10-year contract. At the end of that, maybe they'll increase, they'll take more cash out of it through debt to keep the leverage ratio the same as they would otherwise and they can redeploy those proceeds and other investments, et cetera.

They also do have a portfolio of solar and wind, which those are growth verticals, perhaps a little bit not as impressive to, say, a hydro portfolio because they don't appreciate over time, but they also have a nuclear power business, a modular nuclear reactor business in Westinghouse, that's enjoying a lot of tailwinds right now due to the AI boom.

Their portfolio is almost entirely contracted. 90% of their cashflow comes from contracted assets with an average term to maturity of those contracts at 13 years.

So again, a very stable long duration cash flow profile. They also have roughly 70% of their portfolio is contracts are indexed to inflation. So they also get inflation bumps to their escalations on their contracts that helps them offset, say, stagflationary environments or even inflationary environments.

And that's big for a company like this because they do it at bond-like profile with their long duration contracted cash flows. And they do take out leverage for their balance sheet.

So people typically view rising interest rates as a headwind for them, but interest rates are higher because inflation is high. And so when inflation is high, their organic growth is actually stronger. So that helps to offset that and mitigate that.

Another risk that people are concerned about, and one of the reasons why Brookfield Renewable Partners is so cheap right now is because people are really concerned about some of the Trump administration's rhetoric towards renewable power. He's constantly referring to the Green New Scam in some of his interviews.

He's also issued an executive order going against offshore wind power and also making it harder to, for example, build wind power farms on federal lands. And he's spoken out against it saying, he wants to get to a point, where no new wind power farms are being built in United States.

Well, the good news for BEP is that only about 20% of its cash flow as well as only about 20% of its development pipeline is wind. It has a lot in solar, has some in hydro, has nuclear, has some other things that it's working on. But also it's important to note that it has a very large percentage of its portfolio, nearly half of it is outside of the United States.

So actually, a lot of its wind power projects are being done in places like Europe, where they're much more friendly to such projects. So it really has very limited exposure to any headwinds to the U.S. wind power industry.

On top of that has really strong relationships with leading hyperscalers. For example, it recently signed a huge contract with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide, in fact, I think at that point it was the largest power purchase agreement in history at least for renewable power. And they're going to be providing renewable power to help them reach their AI ambitions with their data center build-outs and stuff like that.

And management has indicated on recent earnings call, including their most recent one that they see further upside to that agreement with Microsoft and a higher probability that other hyperscalers are going to contract with them as well.

That gives them a very strong tailwind and exposure to the AI boom that other power producers like, say, Vistra (VST) and Constellation Energy (CEG) have soared because of market optimism, but the market seems to be overlooking BEP's impressive potential here. And it's not like BEP is just saying, “Hey, our future is going to be great with nothing to back it up.”

They actually have a really strong track record. If you look at their track record, they've grown their cash flow per unit, they've grown their distribution per unit very successfully and very aggressively over time.

And so this is a proven growth model. It's not just some pipe dream that's going to be fueled by AI, they've already done it. And now AI is only going to further add to that growth momentum moving forward.

Like I said, they've grown their distribution consistently. Management has said that's sacrosanct. They plan to grow it at a 5% to 9% annualized rate moving forward. They also have proven very good at doing buybacks. They repurchase units whenever they're at lows. And they've also mentioned recently, they're going to be buying back units as well here most likely because of the recent decline.

And so you get a very attractive yield plus growth profile. With BEP right now, you have between a 6% and 7% yield, depending on where the stock is trading at any given time. I think currently, it's right around 6.5%. And then management has this past year, they've grown their cash flow per unit at a 10% rate and they've got it for 10% plus CAGR moving forward due to their huge development pipeline they have and they're a very proven developer.

They have a very successful capital recycling program that they do through their relationship with their external manager, Brookfield, with their global network of businesses and deal flow. They have, again, those strong organic growth through re-contracting, through operational improvements, through inflation linked contractual escalators, and other moves that they do.

They're very good at creative financing, whether it be issuing preferred equities, et cetera, or even buying back their own units.

So there's a ton of potential for total returns there, and that's not even counting the fact that the current price to AFFO ratio is way below their historic average.

And so if the market ever were to start overlooking the headwinds of interest rates and negative rhetoric towards the wind power segment, which as I've already mentioned, both of those are not nearly the headwinds that they are for some of their peers or that certainly that the market thinks and instead shifts more on this exciting growth story, the exciting distribution growth story, the incredible AI tailwind that they could be benefiting from in the coming year. I think we're going to see a large repricing to the upside.

So you're going to get that 6% to 7% yield, that 10%-plus per unit growth per year, an intrinsic value plus valuation upside. I think there's a clear path to at least the mid-teens, but likely 20%-plus annualized total return moving forward for at least the next several years.

And last but not least, I really like that they offer investors the option of either choosing a K-1 Security, which is ticker symbol BEP, or the 1099 issuer, which is BEPC. So you can pick which one you want. Both are also compatible with an IRA. Now I'm not a tax adviser, this is not tax advice.

But on their website, on their investor relations website, they do say that BEP, despite issuing a K-1, does not generate any UBTI. And so therefore it should be - find a hold in an IRA. I hold all my BEP units in an IRA I’ve done. I've bought in and out of the company over the years and I've never had an issue with UBTI with it.

So again, not tax advice, but that's what the company says. You can talk to their investor relations for more about that. But anyway, I like that optionality as well.

DS: Samuel, you're speaking my language. I mean, talking about a company, right place, right time, right? You prepare all these years and then AI comes along and you just happen to be right in the middle of it all. Thank you so much for taking the time to break that down.

Scott, we got to jump over to you. I know you have preferred shares and baby bonds you want to talk about. Why don't you go ahead and walk us through that first preferred share?

SK: Sure. So touching on preferred equity, when I'm looking for preferred equity, I'm looking typically in a space where there are REITs or other what are called, registered investment companies. These are companies, like Samuel mentioned, that have to pay out 90% of their taxable income. Otherwise, they lose their status.

And so because of that common dividend requirement, it helps add an extra layer of protection to the preferreds. Ones that I really like right now, these are ACRES Commercial Realty Corp Preferreds (NYSE:ACR), the Series D (NYSE:ACR.PR.D) and the Series C (NYSE:ACR.PR.C). They're the only two series that the company has issued.

What's going on with them is they're in a sector that is really beaten down right now. If you're looking at commercial real estate REITs, a lot of them are cutting their dividends or they're hunkering down and focusing on keeping their portfolio safe and not running into any sort of major risk. A lot of times, ACRES Commercial Realty gets confused with the ticker company that is (ACRE) I should say, where theirs is just ACR.

And so their preferreds are often overlooked simply because of the name confusion there. They do have two. The first one is the Series D preferred. It's a fixed rate preferred.

So the general approach for High Dividend Opportunities when it comes to preferred is to buy one and then hold it until it's called or matures if it's a term preferred those are often trading at a discount when interest rates are high, and then that discount evaporates over time when interest rates decline. And then you want a floating rate typically when interest rates remain high, or are going to climb.

So with the Series C Preferred, they are currently trading at a floating rate yield, meaning that each quarter when the dividend is announced is going to be based on the three months SOFR, plus a fixed amount.

What this does is that every single quarter, what you're going to be paid from them is a little bit different. What they had before though was before they started trading at a floating rate and before their call date, they sat at a high yield fixed rate. It was 8.625% and the yield was consistent.

What is unique about the Series C Preferred though compared to many other floating rate preferreds, is that it has a very high floor rate now that it's after the call date. Meaning that you're able to have a clear understanding of where your yield is going to be at a bare minimum if interest rates continue to fall or get cut further, but you can continue to benefit from higher for longer yields that we're seeing right now.

What this does though is because it's trading post-call date and this yield is variable, the Series C Preferred will stay very close to par. It's not going to fall much below it and it's not going to climb much above it because at any time ACRES Commercial Realty could just completely call the preferred and make it go away.

The big benefit for the Series D preferred though is that once the Series C is gone, it has all this room now to move back up to its par value and provide a large swing of capital gains.

One reason I really do like these series preferreds is that ACR is currently not paying a common dividend even though it is a commercial REIT. They are actually using tax loss carry forwards to be able to avoid having to pay a common dividend, but they're buying back their shares rapidly at a heavy discount compared to their book value of the loans in their portfolio. And they're only able to buy back the common shares because they're paying the preferred dividends.

Management has said in their conference calls that they're expecting to pay a 7% to 8% common dividend yield on their portfolio based on their book value later this year once those tax loss carry forwards disappear.

So right now we're seeing a fully covered preferred and climbing coverage from their portfolio performing well. While we're expecting to have the strong coverage with a common dividend that will appear likely later this year, depending on how the sector is performing.

They're really a standout amongst a lot of commercial mortgage REITs. And the fact that while many are cutting their common dividend or hunkering down, they're able to be buying back shares and paying these high yields on their preferreds waiting for interest rates to fall further before calling them.

To move on to the baby bond space, especially because I love a good baby bond, Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) (NASDAQ:OXLCP), they have a number of preferred securities as well as baby bonds that are available on the market. They're most well known for their 20% yielding common equity.

People see the common equity and they're thinking how in the world can this closed-end fund pay me 20% yields on their common shares and why would they even issue more common shares at this point?

And the answer is that they do, but they overwhelmingly support the growth of their portfolio by the issuance of new debt. And so they're able to go to the market and get a 6%, 7% yielding baby bond to buy a collateralized loan obligation, equity tranche, and get 15% to 20% yields on those because they're trading at a discount.

This enables them to have the coverage to be able to pay not only their common distribution, but also all of the interest and preferred distributions that they have.

With these though, because they're a registered investment corporation, they have regulatory limits on how much debt they're allowed to carry, which allows them to actually be considered lower risk than many baby bonds issued by other companies. Because if they start running into those leverage requirements, they're actually required by the prospectus of their baby bonds and preferreds to start buying them back at the open market.

And so they are always having this steady level of coverage and have not run across a closed-end fund that has a preferred or baby bond that they've defaulted on because if they're going to, they have to sell all of their assets, they have to then pay back all of their debt, all of their preferreds and pay back their common shareholders with whatever's left over. And so this coverage requirement provides a great level of protection.

OXLC has been growing their common share count quite readily, especially over the last few quarters, and they've just issued more debt just recently that is yielding in about the same range.

And so you can buy a baby bond that's providing you quarterly payments from a company that many people would view as extremely high risk, but because of how it's placed in the capital stack, it's exceptionally low risk. There's over 10x interest coverage for all of their debt before they even start worrying about paying out a common dividend.

You're able to see this strong and steady cash flow from them and gain exposure to a name that many people readily misunderstand and get a high yield from it. And so this is one way baby bonds, you can get a high-yield baby bond without having to sacrifice risk.

You can actually have your cake and eat it too in some of these moments, simply because there's a lot of misunderstanding about what OXLC does and there's a lot of a lack of knowledge on how closed-end funds can perform their leverage and their requirements and they're quite strict on those.

And so that benefit there you can find there's multiple different baby bonds in the OXLC family that all are very attractive and they come at different points. You could build a baby bond ladder out of just their debt if you wanted to and collect really good income and see the upside from them trading at a discount to par or just trading right at par and in collecting the income that comes from those.

And then last of all, I wanted to provide was a common equity pick of my own here as well. And then I'll hurry along there because I want to leave lots of time for the question-and-answer time to follow-up here.

But Scotiabank, the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), they recently released their earnings. They are Canada's third largest financial institution. So when it comes to banking in Canada, it's significantly different than banking in the United States. In the United States, there can be upwards of 300 banks that close every single year, but also 300 banks that open.

And a lot of those are going to be local regional banks with one or two branches. And then as you climb the scale in the American banking system, you start seeing a lot of changes there.

In Canada, there's a strict number of banks that are allowed to exist. And there's really six banks that control almost everything. And Scotiabank is the third largest. Over their entire lifespan of 191 years, they have not missed a single quarterly dividend payment and those dividends have consistently grown with time.

Things to remember here is that they do pay a qualified dividend income if you held it in a taxable account, but it is subject to a 15% tax withholding from Canada first. And their dividends are paid in Canadian dollars. So as that exchange rate moves, you could see your dividend amount received change slightly. Currently, they have about a 5% to 6% yield, but they offer that steady dividend growth on that side of things.

And so The Bank of Nova Scotia, its economic performance will track heavily with the Canadian economy, and Canada has been in a muted economic growth period for the last nine years.

With the upcoming election there, there's a good chance that both sides are focusing on ways to spur new economic growth that will really benefit The Bank of Nova Scotia and all the Canadian banks in the economy over the next decade. And so buying it here at a low value can provide some great capital returns, but also steady qualified dividend income for the future.

DS: Thank you, Scott, for those three picks. That is incredible information. Thank you so much for sharing that.

Now I want to dive into a little bit of Q&A here. Scott, coming over to you first, what are the risks involved in chasing higher yield in your recommendations?

SK: So whenever you have a higher yield, it doesn't always mean that there is a greater level of risk. It can also mean that there's a greater level of uncertainty or just market misunderstanding.

But when you're dealing with higher yields, companies that are trying to tackle those, especially if they have other floating rate debt or other needs that need to be met, can cause them to shift their priorities away.

And so if you're buying common equity that yields more and the company has issues that may cause the survivability of the company to be at risk, they're more likely to cut those. The other side of the coin is a lot of times high-yield companies, especially that are registered investment companies, RICs, are paying out a large sum of their cash flow.

So if there's any sort of cash flow dip along the way, then their dividend can be more variable. And so that should be an expectation, especially when you're looking into like a mortgage REIT sector, or a royalty sector where cash flow can be more variable, the dividend is going to be more variable and you'll see more cuts or raises that are less consistent than some other sectors.

And that's something you need to be aware of and plan for when you're building your portfolio.

DS: All right. Samuel, this one is for you. What is the best way to gauge safety in a dividend-paying asset?

SS: Obviously, you don't want it to be paying out more than it's likely to be bringing in in the near future.

But beyond that, I'd say the most important thing to look at is the balance sheet strength. And obviously, for the first part, you don't just look at the current payout ratio, though, of course, you look at that, but you also look at the business model structure.

Is it a highly cyclical business, which means it's going to have large volatility and the amount of cash flow it brings in year-to-year? Or is it more of a stable defensive business model that delivers very stable, like within a very narrow range type of cash flows per share over time, regardless of the macro conditions.

And so obviously, the more stable it is, the more likely you can count on that dividend being paid. But then obviously, the balance sheet side is also important because if the business model is over leveraged or if it's exposed to covenants, especially if it's a cyclical business, you need to be really careful because you could get really burned by.

You think the payout ratio is low, when everything is going well with the business, the leverage ratio looks low, but then it goes into a cyclical downturn. Suddenly, the leverage ratio balloons, the payout ratio plummets and they're bumping up against covenants and then they got to cut the dividend.

DS: All right. Another one for you, Samuel. This one came in for you. What are the best tools and best practices for managing risk and ensuring diversification?

SS: Wow, that's a loaded question. I feel like that's like a hour-long conversation with a personal adviser to give that answer a justice.

But to keep it brief, I'll just say, you want to look at, first of all, what are your goals? What are you trying to get out of your investment portfolio?

Make sure that the investments that you're purchasing align with those goals, and then try to buy as many different ones that still align with those goals and that still offer you an attractive risk-adjusted return profile, whether that be income or total returns towards your goal, so that you're not putting all your eggs in one basket. And instead, if one of them goes down, at least, the other ones will keep carrying you forward.

Obviously, you also look at correlation factors. So different asset classes, whether it be precious metals or fixed income or floating rate debt or obviously common equity and even within common equity looking at different sectors.

DS: Well said, well said. Coming back to you, Scott, how does political turmoil affect the type of assets that you’ve presented here today?

SK: With political turmoil, typically political issues remain in a short-term window. So if you're buying quality company, quality business models, then political is going to be a major factor over the long-term. We really focus on, within our portfolio, is having at least 42 different investments at a bare minimum and building a portfolio that is not dependent on one set of circumstances to succeed.

So I didn't build a portfolio gambling for Republican win or Democrat win or tariffs or no tariffs. And so my portfolio is designed within the High Dividend Opportunities model portfolio to be this holistic approach where that no matter what's going on, you're still getting the income that you're looking for and the different holdings, some may benefit, some may falter based on what's going on outside. But as a holistic, mesh together, it holds and provides you the income.

So when it comes to political turmoil, since we're not involved in trading or that sort of mindset, we don't really focus on that as being a key determiner for investments.

DS: All right, I got one more question, I'm going to slip in real fast. Is it a reasonable goal to get a 9% to 10% return on a dividend investing portfolio? Scott, why don't you take it first and then Samuel will have you jump in.

SK: So a 9% to 10% return can be a sustainable succeeding level. However, you have to think of the overall equation. A total return when you're measuring your portfolio is the change in its value and then adding in the dividends.

So if you're receiving a 9% to 10% dividend yield and your portfolio value stays flat then you're achieving that. However, if your portfolio value is declining and your yield is higher, then you may not achieve that in the long run.

The question then becomes really a perspective of what is your portfolio designed and built to do. For many, they build their portfolio to see its value climb as much as it can to then dismantle it and destroy it over the long term to survive in retirement. And that's the kind of model that we just issue and we don't support.

If that works for people that's wonderful, but for a lot of people it's a completely different paradigm shift than what they are used to doing. And so our perspective is to get the 9% to 10% yield with capital gains and preservation over the long-term, recognizing that there's going to be years that you won't get that and that there's years you're going to exceed that with the dividend portfolio.

But it is possible over a long-term average to be able to achieve that in my opinion.

SS: I certainly think that a 9% to 10% annualized return is very achievable with an equity portfolio.

Obviously, if you go into fixed income, you're probably not going to quite get to that level if you're looking at preferreds and baby bonds and bonds. With current yields where they are, probably mid-single-digit, maybe high-single-digit if you can recycle capital successfully, or buy some higher risk ones successfully.

But with common equities, I definitely think that is and we take a slightly different approach than what he just mentioned. Although I certainly see the merits of that one.

We usually target a yield of about 6% to 7% in our portfolio overall, weighted average of 6% to 7%. But then we also want to have stocks that grow at a rate that meet or beat inflation over time.

And so typically, we want to have a weighted average portfolio dividend growth rate of 3% to 5%. And so that combines with that 6% to 7% yield to give us a low-double digits 10% to 12% annualized total return target if we just held our investments indefinitely.

But we also layer in capital recycling whereas certain stocks appreciate to our target fair value for them, our conservative estimate of fair value, then we'll typically trim or even altogether sell the position and recycle the capital into a more attractive opportunity, assuming that one is presented itself while still maintaining our portfolio diversification.

And so layering that on further accelerates the compounding process. And that's why, in about four-and-a-half years that our portfolio has been running, we've averaged almost 20% total returns per year, purely investing in high-yielding stocks, again, with that 6% to 7% yield along with that growth and then the capital recycling that further takes advantage of Mr. Market's volatility.

So doing that we let volatility serve us rather than worry about volatility like, as Scott was saying, if you're just living off of principle not worrying about the dividends, you serve volatility. But if you do a dividend investing strategy like both of us talk about and especially if you layer on the capital recycling program, you let volatility serve you and can further enhance your returns.

DS: All right, gentlemen, thank you so much for such an insightful conversation today. Really appreciate it. Everyone, Scott Kaufman, Managing Partner over there at High Dividend Opportunities, and Samuel Smith, Investing Group Leader at High Yield Investor. Feel free to go check them out. Follow them on Seeking Alpha and stay put because this next session you're not going to want to miss it.

