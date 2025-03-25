Navigate Market Volatility With Active And Flexible Investing

Mar. 25, 2025 3:40 PM ETBINC
Rick Rieder
Summary

  • Staying focused on the structural drivers of the economy is key to investing in this environment of heightened market volatility.
  • In a zoomed-out view, U.S. inflation has moderated but remains at relatively high levels, while the labor market currently appears solid and stable, underpinned by a services-oriented economy. This combination is likely to restrain the Federal Reserve from additional rate cuts in the near term.
  • Policy changes pose risks to the macroeconomic backdrop, particularly on the growth side, but the opportunity to source income is ever-present, and can be done in an optimal and efficient manner through active and flexible investing.
  • Actively managed exchange-traded funds, such as the iShares Flexible Income Active ETF, may provide investors a way to source attractive income opportunities, while managing volatility and downside risks in the current environment.

Piggy bank in a volatile position

J Studios

Investing 2025 Don’t Miss The Forest For The Trees

This year has started with a barrage of dramatic and often contradictory headlines, throwing markets into a tailspin.1 While being in tune with day-to-day news is important, being

This article was written by

Rick Rieder
Rick Rieder, Managing Director, is BlackRock's Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Global Fixed Income platform, a member of BlackRock's Global Operating Committee and Chairman of the BlackRock firm-wide Investment Council. Before joining BlackRock in 2009, Mr. Rieder was President and Chief Executive Officer of R3 Capital Partners. He served as Vice Chairman and member of the Borrowing Committee for the U.S. Treasury. Mr. Rieder is currently a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Investment Advisory Committee on Financial Markets. He was inducted into the Fixed Income Analysts Society Fixed Income Hall of Fame in 2013 and nominated for Fixed Income Manager of the Year by Institutional Investor for 2014.   From 1987 to 2008, Mr. Rieder was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as head of the firm's Global Principal Strategies team, a global proprietary investment platform. He was also global head of the firm's credit businesses, Chairman of the Corporate Bond and Loan Capital Commitment Committee and a member of the Board of Trustees for the corporate pension fund. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Rieder was a credit analyst at SunTrust Banks in Atlanta.   Mr. Rieder earned a BBA degree in Finance from Emory University in 1983 and an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1987. He is a member of the board of Emory University, Emory's Business School, and the University's Investment Committee and is the Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee. Mr. Rieder is founder and chairman of the business school's BBA investment fund and community financial literacy program.   Mr. Rieder serves as Chairman of the Board of North Star Academy's eleven Charter Schools in Newark, New Jersey and is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Graduation Generation Public School Collaboration in Atlanta. He is a Trustee for the U.S. Olympic Committee and is on the board of advisors for the Hospital for Special Surgery. He serves on the National Leadership Council of the Communities in Schools Educational Foundation and on the board of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Newark and Essex County. Mr. Rieder was honored at the Choose Success Awards ceremony in Atlanta in 2015 for his dedication to public education in Atlanta through CIS and Graduation Generation.

