Since its all-time high, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 43%, and the current sentiment seems to be that the stock is now a bargain. I am a contrarian by nature, a long-term investor always searching for value. Most of
Tesla: Triple-Digit P/E Ratio And Double-Digit Sales Declines A Recipe For Disaster
Summary
- Despite a 43% drop, Tesla, Inc. remains overvalued, driven by optimism and hope rather than fundamentals, making it a poor long-term investment.
- Market cycles show that prolonged bull markets lead to excessive risk-taking and overvaluation, with Tesla being a prime example of this exuberance.
- TSLA stock's triple-digit P/E ratio and declining sales indicate a terrible risk-reward ratio, with the potential for significant losses if growth expectations aren't met.
- Historical examples like Amazon and Microsoft demonstrate that even if a company grows, overvaluation can lead to disastrous returns for investors.
