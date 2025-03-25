Akamai Technologies: Business Model Transition Continues

(12min)

Summary

  • Akamai Technologies, a leading content delivery, cloud computing, and security solutions provider, is down 25% from its 52-week highs amid business model tweaks and takeover rumors.
  • The company is transitioning from its legacy Delivery business to focus on Security and Compute, aiming for 10% revenue growth and mid-40s EBITDA margins.
  • Despite mixed analyst opinions and recent insider trading, Akamai's solid balance sheet and potential private equity interest offer some upside potential.
  • An analysis around Akamai Technologies follows in the paragraphs below.
Akamai Technologies headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

JHVEPhoto

Today, we post a deep dive on a well-known tech name that is off some 25% from its highs last spring. The company has been the subject of some takeover rumors, is tweaking its business model and has picked up some recent insider buying

