Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is positioning itself for the next growth cycle as management focuses assets on higher-yield chips, particularly in transitioning from HBM3E 8-high to HBM3E 12-high as part of the next generation Nvidia GB300 GPU. As part of its partnership with
Micron Shortens Its Product Cadence To Align With Grace Blackwell (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Micron is turning production to HBM3E 12-high chips for Nvidia's GB300 GPU in 2h25 and anticipating significant revenue growth on a per-chip basis.
- Q2'25 saw substantial growth in HBM and DRAM modules while NAND lagged due to customer inventory digestion.
- Management is taking steps to work down inventory by curtailing NAND utilization in Q3'25. This may create an uplift in free cash flow in the coming quarters.
- Micron is positioned for durable growth, supported by enterprise AI adoption, AI-enabled robotics, and autonomous vehicle market prospects.
