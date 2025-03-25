Micron Shortens Its Product Cadence To Align With Grace Blackwell (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Micron is turning production to HBM3E 12-high chips for Nvidia's GB300 GPU in 2h25 and anticipating significant revenue growth on a per-chip basis.
  • Q2'25 saw substantial growth in HBM and DRAM modules while NAND lagged due to customer inventory digestion.
  • Management is taking steps to work down inventory by curtailing NAND utilization in Q3'25. This may create an uplift in free cash flow in the coming quarters.
  • Micron is positioned for durable growth, supported by enterprise AI adoption, AI-enabled robotics, and autonomous vehicle market prospects.
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MU, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

