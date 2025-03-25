Why Zeta's Weak Revenue Guidance Should Worry You
Summary
- Zeta's revenue outlook is pressured with guidance misses and declining remaining performance obligations. I am skeptical about whether management's bullish RFP and pipeline growth commentary can materialize.
- The company's transition to profitability is decelerating, partly due to increased sales personnel costs. I think it remains to be seen whether these investments would indeed accelerate revenue growth.
- Valuations have corrected sharply to trade at a lower-than-usual discount vs comps. Naturally, this presents some upside risk to the stock.
- On the technical charts, I see ZETA printing a euphoric top. I expect it underperform the S&P500 over the next few quarters.
- Zeta's short interest has increased from 11% since late Q4 FY24. I think a short squeeze to the upside is another risk to watch out for.
