I covered Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) acquisition of Mandiant for $5.4 billion in March 2022 and had a hold position because the deal still had to be executed and the Fed had started to raise
Alphabet: May Have Overpaid For Wiz And Potential Execution Risks
Summary
- For cybersecurity, Google has less ability to execute compared to market leaders and faces enterprise lock-in, vendor stickiness, and competition from AWS and Azure's built-in solutions.
- Wiz's cloud-agnostic nature and existing adoption among AWS and Azure customers could help Google address these issues.
- However, Google must maintain Wiz's independence to avoid vendor lock-in perceptions and could leverage its high-growth to grow its cloud business more rapidly.
- Success hinges on keeping Wiz's customers, rapidly integrating the startup's infrastructure into Google Cloud, and countering aggressive moves from AWS and Microsoft.
- The price tag seems relatively high especially given it was subject to a 39% increase within one year.
