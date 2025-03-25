March 25th ended up being a disappointing day for shareholders of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Shares of the company tanked, falling around 14%, after news broke that larger competitor Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) had
UniFirst's Plunge After Cintas Fallout Makes For A Great Buying Opportunity
Summary
- UniFirst Corporation shares fell 14% after Cintas Corporation terminated acquisition plans, presenting a buying opportunity for value-focused long-term investors.
- Despite the failed acquisition, UniFirst's strong financials, no debt, and cash reserves justify a "buy" rating.
- UniFirst's Core Laundry Operations and other segments show consistent revenue growth, with positive projections for fiscal 2025.
- CTAS stock remains overvalued; UNF stock is attractively priced, offering significant upside potential despite not matching Cintas' growth and margins.
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.
