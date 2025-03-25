Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Mark Newcomer

Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's earnings call. We are excited to share Paysign’s results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. I'm Mark Newcomer, President