While BlackSky's (NYSE:BKSY) stock has dropped in recent months, the company's fundamentals are improving. BlackSky expects strong growth in 2025 and has the backlog to support this. Margins should also continue to improve with scale, although cash burn will remain elevated while BlackSky
BlackSky: Strong Growth And Improving Margins
Summary
- BlackSky has successfully launched its first Gen-3 satellite, which is now providing high-resolution imagery.
- BlackSky also continues to have considerable commercial success, with the company's backlog providing support for expected strong growth in 2025.
- BlackSky's margins continue to improve with scale, although CapEx remains elevated, and an accounting change will weigh on margins in the near-term.
- BlackSky's valuation appears low given current growth expectations and the fact the company should transition to profitability over the next 1–2 years.
