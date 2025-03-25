Aura Biosciences, Inc (AURA) Virtual Urologic Oncology Investor Event Call (Transcript)

Aura Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Virtual Urologic Oncology Investor Event Conference Call March 24, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jill Hopkins - Chief Medical Officer & President of R&D

Sabine Brookman-May - Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head Urologic Oncology

Joseph McQuaid - Clinical Lead, Urologic Oncology

Jennifer Linehan - St. John's Cancer Institute

Neal Shore - Carolina Urologic Research Center

Gary Steinberg - Professor, Department of Urology at Rush University in Chicago

Conference Call Participants

Andy Berens - Leerink

Philip Nadeau - TD Cowen

Oliver McCammon - LifeSci Capital

Jon Wolleben - JMP Securities

George Farmer - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Aura Biosciences Virtual Urologic Oncology Investor Event. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available on the Aura website following the conclusion of the event.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Jill Hopkins, Chief Medical Officer and President of Research and Development at Aura Biosciences. Please go ahead, Jill.

Jill Hopkins

Thank you, Tara. Thank you, everyone, and welcome to the investor event.

As you move to the next slide, we are very excited today to share with you updates on our bladder program. We're joined by key opinion leaders, 3 outstanding leaders in the field, Jennifer Linehan from St. John's Cancer Institute; Dr. Neal Shore at Carolina Urologic Research Center; and Dr. Gary Steinberg from Rush University, who will be sharing their thoughts on the data that was just recently presented.

Our Aura leadership today includes Sabine Brookman-May, who is our Senior Vice President and Therapeutic Head of Urologic Oncology at Aura; Eli de los Pinos, who's our Founder and CEO; myself; and Joseph McQuaid, who is our Executive Medical Director, heading up Clinical Development in Urology.

We are thrilled to