Asleep On The Street

Mar. 25, 2025 10:55 PM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), DJI, SP600, SP400, SP500, SPX, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , 1 Comment
Jason Kelly
945 Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • US equities mostly climbed a little higher today, likely on muscle memory, after yesterday’s strong showing pushed the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average.
  • Market participants - those still awake - locked into a state of meditative inaction, awaiting enlightenment from the April 2 tariff deadline.
  • Consumer confidence from the Conference Board dropped for a fourth consecutive month, reaching its lowest level since January 2021.

Business Planning

blackred

In a session that could best be described as Wall Street on Ambien, US equities mostly climbed a little higher today, likely on muscle memory after yesterday’s strong showing pushed the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average.

This article was written by

Jason Kelly
945 Followers
The Kelly Letter rebalances to a growth target every quarter—no forecasting. This automated system beat the S&P 500 both pre- and post-pandemic. Its recovery from the March 2020 Covid crash made a fortune for subscribers. See the current performance chart at https://jasonkelly.com/

Recommended For You

About NDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP400
--
SP500
--
SP600
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News