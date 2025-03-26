In a session that could best be described as Wall Street on Ambien, US equities mostly climbed a little higher today, likely on muscle memory after yesterday’s strong showing pushed the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average.
Asleep On The Street
Summary
- US equities mostly climbed a little higher today, likely on muscle memory, after yesterday’s strong showing pushed the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average.
- Market participants - those still awake - locked into a state of meditative inaction, awaiting enlightenment from the April 2 tariff deadline.
- Consumer confidence from the Conference Board dropped for a fourth consecutive month, reaching its lowest level since January 2021.
The Kelly Letter rebalances to a growth target every quarter—no forecasting. This automated system beat the S&P 500 both pre- and post-pandemic. Its recovery from the March 2020 Covid crash made a fortune for subscribers. See the current performance chart at https://jasonkelly.com/