Over the past month, investors have been incredibly punishing tech stocks, and in particular tech companies that have struggled with growth in the current tough macroeconomy. This has been tremendously bad news for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT), the social media
Sprout Social: A Near-Term Bottom Likely Approaching, Valuation Quite Appealing (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Tech stocks have been hit hard, especially Sprout Social which has lost 60% of its value, but fear may be overblown.
- Despite slowed growth, Sprout Social's valuation is now attractive, trading at 3.0x EV/FY25 revenue, similar or cheaper than other low-growth software companies.
- Social media remains crucial for marketing, and Sprout Social's focus on profitability is a positive sign amid a tough macro environment.
- Risks include poor enterprise sales execution and competition from DIY tools, but the low valuation offers a long-term investment opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.