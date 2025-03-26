Nvidia: Golden Era Is Coming To An End, Downgrade To Sell
Summary
- Downgrade Nvidia to 'Sell' with a fair value of $112 due to long-term growth challenges in premium GPUs for AI training.
- Evidence shows AI training can use lower-performance GPUs, reducing reliance on Nvidia's high-end products and slowing future growth.
- Major Hyperscalers are developing custom GPUs, posing a competitive threat to Nvidia's dominance in the AI training market.
- Nvidia's near-term growth remains strong due to Blackwell ramp-up, but long-term headwinds will decelerate data center revenue growth.
