Coloplast is one of the major companies in Denmark and currently ranks sixth in market capitalization and earnings. Over the last few years, I have written three articles about Coloplast A/S (OTCPK:CLPBF), with
Coloplast: Cheaper Than In The Past, But Not Yet A Bargain
Summary
- Coloplast's stock price has declined by 25% since April 2023, making it more attractive but still overvalued based on fundamentals and valuation multiples.
- Recent quarterly results show revenue growth of 6.4% YoY, EBIT growth of 4.9% YoY, but a 14.1% decline in EPS due to higher taxes.
- Despite high valuation multiples, Coloplast's intrinsic value is estimated at DKK 516 to DKK 686, suggesting it's almost fairly valued but not cheap.
- Technical analysis indicates a potential further decline of 20%, making it prudent to wait for a better entry point despite a 3% dividend yield.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.