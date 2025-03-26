PVH's Undervalued Brand Renaissance At 5.6x PE

Mar. 26, 2025 2:21 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH) StockPVH
Building Benjamins
2.12K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • PVH Corp's cost-saving and e-commerce investments aim to enhance brand control, restore pricing power, and drive organic growth, making it a long-term play at an attractive 5.6x PE.
  • Despite macroeconomic challenges, currency effects, and China risks, these issues are already priced into the stock, presenting a compelling entry point.
  • PVH's efforts to consolidate brand control and reduce licensing partners, alongside strategic hires, should bolster brand consistency and operational efficiency.
  • Strong financials, including healthy free cash flow and a robust balance sheet, support PVH's potential for growth, despite short-term margin compression and promotional pressures.

Tommy Hilfiger logo, American fashion designer, brand and clothing manufacturer, luxury and prestige, elegant exclusive styles, Vienna - August 1, 2024

Victor Golmer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) is a US-based retailer and wholesaler of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands. Since 2022, PVH has entered a program of cost savings, e-commerce investments, and brand consolidation to improve

This article was written by

Building Benjamins
2.12K Followers
BuildingBenjamins is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. Building Benjamins is the DBA (doing businesses as) publishing entity for Tradition Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Benjamin Halliburton, our founder, also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 and was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. He managed money while earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a focus on finance from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business in 1990, where he was distinguished as a Fuqua Scholar. In 1994, he earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He was the top-performing portfolio manager at his firm, Brundage, Story and Rose, where his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben was the youngest partner at his firm and was called “the best investor I have ever met” by one of the senior managing partners.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PVH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PVH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PVH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PVH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News