Why I'm Buying Shares In Wise

Summary

  • Wise's unique P2P model and transparent fees offer a clear cost advantage over traditional banks, driving strong customer acquisition and retention.
  • The company benefits from scale economies, a strong brand, and regulatory advantages, reinforcing its competitive positioning against incumbents like PayPal and Western Union.
  • Despite potential risks from stablecoins, Wise remains well-positioned due to its innovative model, strong brand, and lower fees, with potential to integrate new technologies.
  • Wise's founder-led management, robust revenue growth, and attractive valuation make it a high-conviction investment with a long runway for growth.

A world globe marked with several national flag pins

Richard Drury

Introduction

Wise (OTCPK:WIZEY) (OTCPK:WPLCF) is a global financial technology business focused on cross-border payments. Founded in 2010, Wise enables individuals and businesses to transfer money internationally at a fraction of the cost of incumbents like Western

VC investment associate based in Sydney, Australia. Previously worked at a tech-focused public equities firm and trained as a clinical psychologist. I publish additional articles on my substack: https://jordanmartenstyn.substack.com/Feel free to reach out on Twitter to collaborate and discuss ideas! @jordanmartenst1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WIZEY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

