I think most people agree that the future lies in the development of robots and AI. And even more so, robots in conjunction with AI. But this is only a general conclusion because no one knows exactly when and how that future will
Symbotic Needs New Customers To Grow
Summary
- Symbotic Inc. is one of those companies with huge potential due to its leadership position in logistics automation and the development of AI and robotics.
- Investors recognized the company's potential back in 2022-23, but right now, the stock is worth half as much as it was then.
- A growing partnership with Walmart, confirms the promise of Symbotic's technology.
- The key question for Symbotic is when the company will start to build its customer base.
