PMMF: New Prime Money Market ETF From iShares

Summary

  • PMMF is a newly launched ETF designed to offer intra-day trading liquidity for money market fund-like investments, adhering to SEC Rule 2a-7.
  • This distinguishes it from traditional money market funds that operate with end-of-day NAV calculations.
  • While aiming for high current income with liquidity and principal stability, PMMF's holdings, which include bank deposits and tri-party repos, introduce some counterparty credit risk, unlike pure T-Bill ETFs.
  • PMMF provides yields comparable to other short-term fixed-income ETFs like BIL and TFLO, but its primary appeal lies in its intra-day liquidity and compliance with Rule 2a-7.

Thesis

The iShares Prime Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PMMF) is a newly issued exchange-traded fund, which came to market in February 2025. The fund comes from the iShares/BlackRock family of funds, and represents an interesting structuring take on traditional money

This article was written by

With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

