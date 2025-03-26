No matter what political party you're affiliated with, policy can impact future investments, so it's always important to pay attention to what is occurring in the political climate. The Trump Administration is moving fast, as they have been back for 2 months
UTF: Recent Investment Announcements Into The U.S. Will Provide Tailwinds For Infrastructure
Summary
- The Trump Administration's $3 trillion investment pledges are bullish for infrastructure, making Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund a strong investment for income and capital appreciation.
- UTF's diverse holdings in utilities, industrials, and energy sectors are poised to benefit from increased infrastructure spending, despite potential risks from leverage and sector concentration.
- UTF has a 21-year track record of uninterrupted distributions, and its 7.48% yield is attractive, especially as the Fed is expected to cut rates.
- Major investments from global players like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Hyundai, Apple, and Nvidia will drive unprecedented demand for infrastructure, benefiting UTF's underlying holdings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTF, AAPL, NVDA, AMZN, META, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.