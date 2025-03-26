Muni Market's Moment Of Truth: Tax-Exemption In Question

(8min)

Summary

  • Municipal investors are watching closely as discussions unfold in Washington, where both the House and Senate finance committees are weighing significant changes that could reshape tax-exempt finance.
  • While the uncertainties create challenges, they also present compelling opportunities for entities currently holding cash or equivalents.
  • Given the current market landscape, now may be an opportune time for allocations to municipal bonds — both in high-yield and investment-grade categories.

Selective focus of dollar notes and red tag written with MUNICIPAL BONDS on white wooden background.

Mohamad Faizal Bin Ramli

The tax-exemption status of municipal bonds faces growing uncertainty as policymakers consider major tax changes. While risks loom, attractive yields offer strategic opportunities for investors.

Fixed income markets are no fan of indecision or uncertainty. And

