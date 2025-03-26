Clouds Are Forming For The Global Economy

Kristina Hooper
2.11K Followers
Summary

  • The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development lowered its projections for 2025 and 2026 global gross domestic product growth.
  • The Federal Reserve lowered its expectations for US growth and increased its projections for both inflation and unemployment for 2025.
  • German lawmakers passed a critical spending package that helps clear the way for 1 trillion euros in debt financing for defense and infrastructure spending.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sees clouds forming for the global economy, Federal Reserve expectations indicate an increased risk of stagflation in the US, and the Bank of England is taking a hawkish tone due to global uncertainty.

Kristina Hooper
2.11K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

