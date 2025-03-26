The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) sees clouds forming for the global economy, Federal Reserve expectations indicate an increased risk of stagflation in the US, and the Bank of England is taking a hawkish tone due to global uncertainty.
Clouds Are Forming For The Global Economy
Summary
- The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development lowered its projections for 2025 and 2026 global gross domestic product growth.
- The Federal Reserve lowered its expectations for US growth and increased its projections for both inflation and unemployment for 2025.
- German lawmakers passed a critical spending package that helps clear the way for 1 trillion euros in debt financing for defense and infrastructure spending.
