Ares Capital: A Great BDC, But This Isn't The Moment

Mar. 26, 2025 4:31 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)ARCC1 Comment
Julia Ostian
108 Followers
Summary

  • Ares Capital Corporation is a leading BDC with a strong track record, conservative underwriting, and a high dividend yield, making it a reliable option among BDCs.
  • Despite not-bad 10-K results, current economic uncertainties, recession fears, and geopolitical tensions make it an unattractive time to invest in ARCC.
  • ARCC's historical performance during crises shows significant drops, highlighting its sensitivity to economic downturns, making it risky in the current macro environment.
  • I recommend holding ARCC for current investors due to its stable dividends but advise potential new investors to wait until the economic situation stabilizes.

Investment Thesis

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) is one of the most well-known and one of the biggest ($14B in Market Cap) players in the Business Development Company (BDC) space. The company is famous for its strong track record, higher-than-sector dividend yield, and conservative underwriting, meaning the

Julia Ostian
108 Followers
I am a finance and investment enthusiast with a strong focus on fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth potential, particularly in the AI, fintech, and tech sectors. My background includes academic studies in finance and economics, along with experience in equity research, financial modeling, and investment content creation. I actively analyze publicly traded companies, focusing on business fundamentals, earnings trends, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube-channel "The Market Monkeys", where I discuss investment strategies, company earnings, and stock market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute well-researched, data-driven analysis that helps investors make informed decisions. My goal is to provide clear, unbiased insights into companies’ strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers navigate the stock market effectively.

