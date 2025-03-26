The latest S&P Global Flash US PMI Composite Output Index for March signaled a mixed economic outlook, rising to 53.5 from February’s 51.6. Stronger performance in services gave optimism, as the Flash US Services PMI Business Activity Index surged notably
Flash PMI Data: Manufacturing Struggles
Summary
- As manufacturing falters and service-sector resilience faces sustained cost pressures, businesses and investors alike continue to brace against policy uncertainty, tariff impacts, and stubborn inflationary headwinds.
