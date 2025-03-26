In this study, S&P Global Commodity Insights looks at the past and present relationship between nominal government yields and the gold price. While we will look at different economies in this study, the focus will inherently be on the US for
Treasury Yields And Gold Prices: Breaking Expectations
Summary
- In this study, S&P Global Commodity Insights looks at the past and present relationship between nominal government yields and the gold price.
- The gold price breached $3,000/oz in trading on March 14 as tariffs were traded between the US and EU.
- Trends in Treasury and other government yields have been extraordinary over the past few years, following seismic economic and geopolitical shocks.
- We continue to expect volatility in both the gold and various government bond markets, with an unpredictable dynamic between the gold price and bond yield as many geopolitical and economic factors remain at play.
