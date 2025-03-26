Pagaya: AI-Powered Or Risk Loaded?

Bashar Issa
6.21K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Pagaya's hybrid model combines software fragility and subprime lending risks, leading to low investor confidence despite revenue growth and a misleading 5.5x non-GAAP PE ratio.
  • The company holds $756 million in subprime loans, with significant write-downs in 2024, questioning its risk management and tech-driven disruptor claims.
  • Management's repeated promises of better performance next year lack credibility, as past vintages continue to result in substantial impairments.
  • While PGY aims for GAAP profitability by Q2 2025, consistent execution is crucial before considering it a viable investment.

Side view of young woman sitting blue line graph

Klaus Vedfelt

Investment Thesis: A Hybrid That's Not Helping

Last June, I said that Pagaya's (NASDAQ:PGY) business model combined the fragility of a software company and the risk of a subprime investment bank. I titled the piece "Double Risk, Zero Benefits" - and

This article was written by

Bashar Issa
6.21K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PGY
--
PGYWW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News