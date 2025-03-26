Canadian Solar: Deep Value Potential Comes With Debt And Tariff Headwinds

Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Canadian Solar's Q4 revenue missed estimates, but EPS beat expectations, driving a 6% stock increase; 2025 guidance shows lower Q1 revenue but an otherwise hopeful annual outlook.
  • High exposure to Chinese tariffs and rising debt are significant risks; US manufacturing investments may mitigate some tariff impacts but face margin challenges.
  • CSIQ's operating margins are extremely thin, and the company's high debt level could lead to financial pressures if interest costs rise and cash flows remain negative.
  • I upgrade my outlook to neutral, acknowledging potential significant undervaluation if investments succeed and macroeconomic conditions improve, but that seems unlikely for now.
  • The company's Q1 outlook is poor, but the most critical factor may be its Q2 2025 performance, which must show a rebound as implied by manager guidance.
Canadian Solar Overview

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its Q4 earnings report. Revenue was $1.52B, slightly below the consensus estimate of $1.57B. EPS was $1.47, well above the -$0.24 estimate, triggering a positive reaction from the market that sent CSIQ ~6% higher on Tuesday.

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

