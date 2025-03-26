The IT infrastructure that supports workloads and applications is one of the few things that has remained constant in the technology space over time, yet it has had to adapt considerably in sophistication with major technological developments (e.g., the web
AI Infrastructure: Trends, Thoughts And A 2025 Research Agenda
Summary
- The IT infrastructure that supports workloads and applications is one of the few things that has remained constant in the technology space over time.
- While AI and ML have been around for almost as long as IT itself, market developments over the last several years have caused an increase in demand among consumers and businesses that has extended to the infrastructure layer as well.
- AI infrastructure is an organizational priority within the broader AI/ML stack, but budget considerations will also be closely monitored, particularly in relation to increased geopolitical uncertainties and AI regulatory environments.
