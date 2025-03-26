Why Comfort Systems USA Just Earned A Top Spot In My Portfolio

Summary

  • I added Comfort Systems USA to my portfolio, citing its stellar business model, explosive growth, and 26-year dividend growth streak.
  • FIX's dominance in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing services, backed by a $6B backlog and AI-driven efficiency, positions it as a long-term winner.
  • Trading at a reasonable 24.5x P/E with 26% expected EPS growth this year, FIX offers a rare mix of quality, growth, and value.
  • While the 0.4% yield won't excite income investors, its 27% dividend CAGR and negative net debt give me confidence in its long-term compounding potential.
President Benjamin Franklin on 100 US dollar bill

You have to learn to profit from market fluctuations rather than suffer from them. - Francois Rochon

Introduction

So far this year, I have made a number of portfolio moves.

  • In January, I aggressively added to my investment in LandBridge (

