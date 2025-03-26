Fidelity Tax-Free Bond Fund Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
666 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities had a volatile final quarter of 2024, returning -1.22% (including interest payments and price changes), as measured by the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index.
  • Municipal bonds sold off in October (-1.46%) as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield – which moves in the opposite direction of prices – climbed and pulled muni yields higher as well.
  • Muni tax-backed credit fundamentals remained solid throughout the quarter, and the risk of credit-rating downgrades appeared low for most government issuers.
  • The muni yield curve shifted upward and steepened at the short end but flattened at the long end.

Tax free text written on paper card with piggy saving and alarm clock on marble background

may1985/iStock via Getty Images

Performance Summary

Cumulative Annualized
3 1 3 5 10 Year/ LOF1
Month YTD Year Year Year
Fidelity Tax-Free Bond Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.44%2 -1.21% 1.77% 1.77% -0.56% 1.17% 2.49%
Bloomberg

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
666 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FTABX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FTABX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FTABX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News