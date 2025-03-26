I've never previously investigated Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) closely but, as the share price has drifted down, the stock has found itself on my watch list. I've finally taken a closer look, and surprisingly, I think I've uncovered my next Strong Buy
Etsy Looks Like An Equity Value Juggernaut
Summary
- Etsy shares continue to fall as Gross Merchandise Sales volumes have hit a sustained rough patch.
- I'm not surprised by the post-pandemic business weakness. I'm just surprised that it didn't begin sooner. By no means do short-term GMS declines mean the business is in trouble.
- Etsy management has been conducting large stock buybacks that are progressively retiring more and more shares as the market price has declined.
- Modeling for Etsy suggests that even in very negative scenarios Etsy's future potential stock downside may be limited.
- I don't have a specific target price, but I think there's potential for large gains for patient investors.
