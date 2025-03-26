Compass Group: The Climb Was Steep - Now Comes The Plateau

Pedro Goulart
Summary

  • Compass Group's stock surged 152% in five years, driven by strategic acquisitions and strong fundamentals, making it the fastest-growing company in the global contract food service sector.
  • Despite impressive growth, Compass Group's current valuation appears stretched, with a P/E ratio significantly higher than industry peers like Aramark.
  • Management's guidance for FY 2025 indicates slower growth, with organic revenue expected to grow at least 7.5% year-over-year and margins improving.
  • I initiate coverage with a ‘Hold’ rating and a price target of $25 to $27, suggesting a potential buy in the early-$20s for long-term investors.

Undeniable Growth Story: +152% Over the Last 5 Years!

I know, classic dad joke—but Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGY) has stayed right on course, with its stock soaring 152% in five years.

It’s hands down the fastest-growing

Pedro Goulart
I am an Equity Analyst and Accountant specializing in restaurant stocks, with a solid foundation in Business Administration and Accounting, complemented by an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company focused on analyzing restaurant stocks in the U.S. market. Our coverage spans multiple segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining, and family dining. We employ advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to provide detailed insights and actionable strategies, helping investors make informed, strategic decisions. In addition to my work in the financial market, I actively engage in academic and journalistic initiatives. I contribute regularly to institutions that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil, and SNB&CHF. Previously, I was a columnist for Investing, where I discussed topics like monetary policy, financial education, and financial modeling, aiming to make these subjects accessible to a broader audience.

