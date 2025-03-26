Putnam Ultra Short Duration Income Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • A stronger-than-expected US economy and sticky US inflation prints led to a hawkish pivot from the US Federal Reserve, which lowered rates twice during the quarter but signaled only two rate cuts were likely during 2025.
  • Exposure to corporate credit contributed to returns, particularly the banking sector.
  • Allocations to commercial paper continue to be a return driver and source of liquidity.
  • We continue to structure the portfolio with capital preservation and liquidity as the primary objectives and will dynamically position more conservatively or moderately as we anticipate different risk environments.

Long-term investment images, coins piled gradually high and hourglass

takasuu

Performance Review

  • Corporate credit was the largest contributor to the fund’s relative performance during the year. Issuer selection in the banking sector, the largest sector allocation within the fund, was the top contributor to performance. Outside of the financials sector, exposure to the

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About PSDTX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PSDTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSDLX
--
PSDTX
--
PSDYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News