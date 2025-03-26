The most significant Dow peaks in the last 100 years were in 1929, 1966, 1973 and 1999. The 1929 peak was a nominal major peak as well as a major peak as measured in terms of gold (Dow/Gold ratio peak).
How The Stock Market Signals A Major Silver Rally
Summary
- The silver rally started (in 1932) a bit more than 2 years after the Dow peak, and it was the beginning of a long period of growth for silver prices.
- After the 1966 Dow/Gold peak, there was a short silver rally in 1968, but the real rally started in 1971, and it also was the beginning of a long rally for silver.
- Based on the historical pattern, we could see a silver peak about 6 to 7 years after the major nominal Dow high.
Hubert Moolman is a precious metals newsletter author specializing in fractal chart analysis and monetary fundamentals (especially gold and silver).
Recommended For You
About DJI Ticker
Compare to Peers