Aon: New Leadership Onboard - Strong Buy
Summary
- Aon’s stock has surged 23% since July 2024, outperforming the S&P 500, driven by net new business growth and strong retention rates.
- Leadership changes, particularly Greg Case’s expanded role, are expected to enhance Aon’s execution of its 3x3 Plan and drive further growth.
- Aon projects 6% organic revenue growth and double-digit free cash flow growth for FY25, supported by market dynamics and strategic M&A.
- Despite high debt from the NFP acquisition, Aon’s steady revenue growth and expanding margins justify a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $435 per share.
