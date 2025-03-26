Franklin Strategic Mortgage Portfolio Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • A stronger-than-expected US economy and sticky US inflation prints led to a hawkish pivot from the Fed, which lowered rates twice during the quarter but signaled only two rate cuts were likely during 2025.
  • Over the quarter, agency mortgage-backed securities posted a negative total return of -316 basis points and underperformed similar-duration USTs.
  • The US economy strides into 2025 with robust momentum, in contrast to the weaker outlook in other major economies such as Europe and China.

Couple listening to a businessman, banker, doctor or financial advisor who has a laptop computer

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Performance Review

  • A stronger-than-expected US economy and sticky US inflation prints led to a hawkish pivot from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which lowered rates twice during the quarter but signaled only two rate cuts were likely

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton
4.58K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

About FSMFX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FSMFX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSMIX
--
FSMFX
--
FSMZX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News