Tesla: Don't Hold Your Breath

Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s previously stated goal of 20M annual vehicle deliveries will likely never come to fruition, at least not in the next couple of decades.
  • While this is certainly a blow to the bull thesis, investors should consider its newest, growing products: FSD software and energy infrastructure.
  • I am certainly bullish on these lines of business, especially as a user of Tesla's FSD software and an observer of the growth of its energy business.
  • However, I am sober about the timeline on which these bets will materialize. Today, I'll walk us through the data and logic underpinning these thoughts.
  • In short, I am long TSLA stock and a believer, but I'm not holding my breath: It's going to take a long time for things to really get going for these new products.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of L.A. Stevens Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Energy Storage System With Li-ion Battery Containers And Wind Turbines

onurdongel

Introduction

In bygone eras of the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) investment thesis, bulls aligned themselves with the idea that Tesla would achieve 20M annual deliveries at some point in the distant future.

Today, I would say that even the most

Join L.A. Stevens Research for industry-leading research designed to make you a more successful and profitable investor.

This article was written by

Louis Stevens
16.9K Followers

Louis Stevens is a former U.S. Army engineer officer who holds an MBA and a BA in political science. Since beginning his journey publishing investment research, Louis has become one of the leading analysts in the investing community, ranking in the top .1% according to TipRanks: https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens.

Louis created L.A. Stevens Research in which he runs the LAS Index, a basket of stocks chosen via his proprietary method for investing, which has consistently outperformed the indices since its launch.

Whether you're just getting started, a busy professional, or seasoned veteran running a fund of your own, Louis has served folks like yourself throughout his career in equity research and investing. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News