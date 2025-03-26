Softer CPI Weighs On Sterling, Ahead Of Budget Statement
Summary
- Uncertainty over next week's US tariff announcement continues weigh on markets and undermines near-term conviction. The dollar is mostly consolidating against the G10 currencies.
- Sterling is the heaviest, off about 0.3% after a soft CPI report and ahead of the Spring Budget Statement. The dollar bloc and Norwegian krone are the strongest.
- Among EM currencies, the Mexican peso roughly 0.25% loss puts it at the bottom of the performers today.
- Nearly all the large bourses in the Asia-Pacific region rose today, though mainland China, Taiwan, and India bucked the move.
- The STOXX 600 is giving back most of yesterday's gains. US index futures are also softer.
