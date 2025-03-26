Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • A stronger-than-expected US economy and sticky US inflation prints led to a hawkish pivot from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which lowered rates twice during the quarter but signaled only two rate cuts were likely during 2025.
  • Performance has been broad based across corporate and mortgage credit strategies in 2024.
  • The fund continues to diversify across short-duration corporate and mortgage credit sectors, while maintaining a focus on liquidity through a structural allocation to cash and commercial paper.

Performance Review

  • Performance has been broad-based across corporate and mortgage credit strategies in 2024.
  • Within corporate credit, security selection in the banking sector has been a notable contributor to relative returns, while positioning in utilities and technology also proved beneficial.

