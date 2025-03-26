In this article, we provide a Q4 update of the BDC Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF ). BCSF is part of the Bain Capital Credit's private credit umbrella, which manages $12bn in assets. The company is overweight Defense, Tech and Business Service

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!