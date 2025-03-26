Today's note is supposed to address the corner of the market I have never been pronouncedly optimistic about. In fact, anecdotal evidence suggests that small- and mid-cap stocks that are growthier than their counterparts from that league are a place where seemingly outsized
FYC: High Fee, High Risk, Little Reward From Growthier SMID Stocks
Summary
- FYC is a passively managed ETF targeting high-growth names in the small-cap arena.
- FYC has beaten a few SMID peers since the index change but underperformed the market proxied with IVV. Risk metrics, including the maximum drawdowns, have been especially worrisome.
- FYC's factor mix is not to my liking. While its growth characteristics look strong, exposure to low-quality and high-beta stocks is an issue.
- In sum, considering its expense ratio of 71 bps, soft quality, high beta, but also some positives regarding performance, the Hold rating should be the golden mean.
