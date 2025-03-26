When, in 2021, Redwire (NYSE:RDW) announced that it was going public via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) merger, there was a catch. Redwire had a seemingly strong story, as a "picks and shovels" play on growing demand for space exploration, particularly from the private
Redwire: Why It Might Be 2021 All Over Again
Summary
- Redwire's valuation and growth prospects look attractive, but a closer look at the business model suggests some caution.
- The pending merger with UAV manufacturer Edge Autonomy too may hide some risks: Edge's growth has been driven by Ukraine, while its P-E owners accepted a modest multiple.
- Redwire's 2024 performance showed revenue growth but declining profit, raising further concern about long-term structural profitability.
- Secular trends clearly are in Redwire's favor, but both execution and perhaps a better valuation are required from here.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.