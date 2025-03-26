Reed's, Inc. (REED) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Reed's, Inc. (OTCQX:REED) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 26, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Norman Snyder - CEO & Director

Douglas McCurdy - CFO & Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Sean McGowan - ROTH Capital Partners

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Reed's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call for the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2024. My name is Joelle, and I will be your conference call operator for today. We will have prepared remarks from Norman E. Snyder, Reed's Chief Executive Officer; and Doug McCurdy, Reed's Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, they will take your questions. Before we begin, please take note of the company's cautionary statement.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements about Reed's business plans. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect management's view as of today, March 26, 2025, and the company is under no obligation to update them. When discussing results, the presenters may refer to non-GAAP measures, which exclude certain items from reported results. Please refer to Reed's fourth quarter 2024 earnings release on Reed's investor website at investor.reedsinc.com, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2024 fiscal year expected to be available on the website soon.

For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures and additional information regarding results, including a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Snyder.

Norman Snyder

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. Throughout this past year, we implemented strategic initiatives to strengthen our financial and operational foundation to position Reed's for long-term success. We reinforced our balance sheet, streamline operations and enhanced efficiencies laying the groundwork for