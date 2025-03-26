The JPMorgan Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) has come on my radar as one of the more compelling choices for investors seeking a multi-sector bond ETF. It pays a 6%+ dividend yield and has flirted with the 7% mark in the
JPIE: Short Duration, 6% Yield, Low Risk--Meet Your New Favorite Bond ETF
Summary
- The JPMorgan Active Income ETF (JPIE) offers a compelling 6%+ dividend yield, focusing on short-duration bonds and a diversified basket of credit and securitized assets.
- With an expense ratio of 0.41%, JPIE is cost-effective compared to many actively-managed bond mutual funds, and it pays dividends monthly.
- JPIE's strategy includes nearly 2,000 bonds, rotating between credit environments and sectors to capture opportunities and reduce downside risk, making it suitable for uncertain macro environments.
- Currently, JPIE leans towards high-quality securitized debt, with 60% investment-grade holdings and a 2.3-year average duration, aiming to collect more coupon income while reducing risk.
