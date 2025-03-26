Columbia Balanced Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Columbia Balanced Fund Institutional Class shares returned 0.06% for Q4 2024, underperforming its 60/40 benchmark blend of the S&P 500 and Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.
- U.S. stock market gained 2.75% in Q4, driven by mega-cap tech companies and investor optimism post-election, despite the Fed's less accommodative stance.
- The fund's equity sleeve outperformed the S&P 500 due to positive sector allocation, while fixed-income sleeve underperformed due to longer-than-benchmark duration positioning.
- The outlook remains cautious due to potential economic overheating from Trump's policies and ongoing geopolitical tensions, with a focus on high-quality, shorter-maturity investments.
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.