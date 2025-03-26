Mobileye’s (NASDAQ:MBLY) stock bounced after the company announced that it is collaborating with Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) on driver assistance technology for the company’s MQB platform vehicles. While the direct financial impact of this may be somewhat modest, it does help
Mobileye: Volkswagen Announcement Is A Step In The Right Direction
Summary
- Mobileye's collaboration with Volkswagen eases doubts about Surround ADAS, but its financial impact will be fairly modest.
- Upside remains more dependent on SuperVision and Chauffer adoption, and there have been no updates on this front.
- While tariffs are likely to be a headwind, Mobileye's 2025 guidance is conservative, meaning revenue growth should still be expected, absent large changes in China.
- Mobileye's reasonable valuation and solid cash flows mean that any traction with more advanced products should create significant upside.
