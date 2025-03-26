Putnam Core Equity Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Franklin Templeton
Summary

  • Putnam Core Equity Fund performed in line with the benchmark for the quarter, navigating periods of heightened volatility and various style regimes.
  • For the quarter, sector allocation was positive, while security selection modestly detracted from overall performance.
  • Underweight positions in health care and industrials contributed to performance, while underweight positions in information technology and consumer discretionary detracted.

Financial growth of business was evident in investment graph, where an upward arrow on chart indicated increased profit, success. financial, growth, graph, investment, money, profit, business, arrow.

Performance Review

  • The fund performed in line with the benchmark for the quarter, navigating periods of heightened volatility and various style regimes.

QUARTERLY KEY PERFORMANCE DRIVERS

Stocks

Sectors

HELPED

Apollo Asset Management

Financials

Raymond James

Franklin Templeton
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

