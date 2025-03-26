Most followers of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) already know that the company has become a target of corporate activist Elliott Management. Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha reported that Elliott had nominated seven directors for seats on PSX's board - continuing its
Elliott Management Applies Pressure With Phillips 66 Board Fight
Summary
- Phillips 66 has underperformed compared to peers, with chronic issues in its Refining Segment and large investments in underperforming global pet-chem plants.
- Earlier this month, activist investor Elliott Management nominated seven directors to PSX's board and is lobbying to spin-off PSX's Midstream Segment to unlock shareholder value.
- PSX's Midstream Segment has shown strong growth and is its most consistent well-performing segment, enabling robust dividend growth since going public.
- I maintain a Hold rating for PSX due to limited downside, the attractive 3.64% dividend yield, and potential for continued strong dividend growth.
