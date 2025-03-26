VERBUND AG (OEZVF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

VERBUND AG (OTCPK:OEZVF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 20, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Peter Kollmann

Thank you very much. I'm here with Andreas Wollein, Head of Investor Relations and Finance. We will do this presentation together. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of our 2024 results, and let me thank you for joining today's conference call.

Before we move into the analysis of our business development, let me make a few general comments. In '24, the VERBUND results were down compared to '23, but still high in a historic context due to normalizing conditions in the energy industry following the gas price shock after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As you know, the past financial years proved to be challenging for the entire energy industry with very little predictability and high volatility, in particular, geopolitical events, but also the weakening economy in Europe. In addition, the landmark actions in the EU in many EU member states and of course, in the U.S. gave rise to intensive discussions about the future shape of the regulatory and political framework conditions within the